Theater Holding Auditions for ‘Clue’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 7, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will hold in-person auditions for “Clue!” at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.

The play, based on the best-selling mystery game, will try to get you to solve the age-old question “Who did it?” Find additional information, the monologues and audition form here.

The performances will run December 2-18, 2022. Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 pm August 15 and 16. Actors only need to attend one day. Callbacks (if necessary) will be held 6 to 8 pm August 17.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. “Clue” is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out … WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

To audition, come prepared with all conflicts through December 18.

Current plans call for the cast to rehearse every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and adding eventual Saturdays as the performance dates approach the latter end of the rehearsal process. Hopefully, the first rehearsal and read through of the script will be on the weekend following auditions, August 20 or 21, so make sure those dates are listed as conflicts on the audition form.

For questions or more information, email [email protected].