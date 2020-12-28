TechPort Topic in January: Tech Transfer

A TechBridge @ TechPort virtual program on the Navy Small Business Innovation Research Program and Small Business Technology Transfer will be held in January 2021.

The program will be a live broadcast from the hangar at TechPort at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California, MD. It will be held from 1 to 1:30 pm Thursday, January 14.

Join Rick Tarr, the director of the Southern Maryland Tech Bridge, and guest speaker Tony Archer, the NAVAIR SBIR/STTR portfolio manager, for January’s TechBridge event.

The TechPort UAS incubator endeavors to help diversify the local business environment of Southern Maryland. Operated under contract by the University of Maryland, TechPort targets startup and early-stage companies that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology.

The incubator offers premier office and development space, including high-quality 3-D printers, a general machine shop, strategic advising, and expanded funding opportunities.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary's County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; email:tommylug@gmail.com.