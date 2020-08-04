Tech Bridge Collaborations for 2021 and Beyond

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Capital Tech Bridge and Southern Maryland Tech Bridge will host University Day from 2 to 3:30 pm Wednesday, August 5. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the webinar Zoom event.

Learn about academic collaborations with the Capital Tech Bridge partners, examples of research collaborations, and summer programs and opportunities for 2021.

Learn about these university engagement programs at NSWC Carderock, NSWC Dahlgren, NSWC Indian Head EOD Technology Division, Naval Research Lab, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, and NAWC Aircraft Division.

Student and faculty opportunities available at various Department of Navy laboratories include a Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program; Summer Faculty Research Program; Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program; Sabbatical Leave Program; Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship; Post-doctoral Research Program.

Student opportunities have the goal of encouraging them to pursue science and engineering careers, bolstering their skills through mentoring and hands-on participation in naval research, and building their knowledge of Department of Navy research and technology efforts. Faculty opportunities encourage participation with naval engineers and scientists in areas of mutual research interests.

Faculty Program

DoN laboratory participates in an Office of Naval Research (ONR) sponsored Summer Faculty Research Program. SFRP begins each May and runs for 10 weeks. Faculty members must be US citizens or legal permanent residents who hold teaching or research appointments at a US college or university. Applications for summer 2021 are being accepted through December 12, 2020. The application process and timeline can be found here.