Summerstock to Present ‘School of Rock’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 14, 2023 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s Summerstock will present “School of Rock” at Great Mills High School for two weekends in July.

Dates and times are 7pm July 21, 1pm and 7pm July 22, 3pm July 23, 7pm July 28, 1pm and 7pm July 29, and 3pm July 30. Order tickets here.

Each year the Summerstock production is brought to the community by volunteer actors, musicians, and families supporting their love of theater.