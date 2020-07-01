Summer Grab & Go Meals Program Starts July 6

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The St. Mary’s County free summer meals program begins Monday, July 6.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce its program in partnership with a grant from the US Department of Agriculture. Meals are for children 18 and younger free of charge.

Here is the Grab & Go lunch pickup and weekly activity bag pickup schedule:

Monday through Thursday, during the weeks of July 6 through August 13, SMCPS’ Food and Nutrition Services will operate a Grab & Go lunch pickup at Lexington Park Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Parents or guardians may visit either site to pick up a nutritious meal for their child.

Additionally, on Wednesdays, July 8 through August 5, the SMCPS’ Judy Center will offer weekly learn-at-home activity bags at Lexington Park Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

For more information regarding weekly activity bags, call the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068. For additional information regarding Grab & Go lunches, contact Food and Nutrition Services at foodservice@smcps.org.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700