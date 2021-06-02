Students Can STEAM Into Summer

STEM-Link has compiled a list of summer camps, both virtual and in person, sure to meet any child’s interests.

For example, a virtual Computer Coding Camp (C3) for middle school students is being offered by the NAWCAD Strategic Education Office this summer.

Students can join in for this free program featuring:

An introduction to Raspberry Pi commuting

Coding activities with Scratch and Python

Virtual tours of naval laboratories

Session 1 will be held from 8 am-4 pm June 21-24, 2021, and Session 2 will be from 8 am to 4 pm June 28-July 1.

Registration is now open.

Students must be US citizens in grades 6-8 at the time of registration. Each session is limited to 20 students.

Admission is free and is made on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to first-time participants.

To submit a student for registration, a parent/guardian must email the following information to NAWCADEOO.fct@navy.mil:

Student’s first and last name, current grade and school, parent/guardian’s name and email address and preferred session selection.

Note: Please keep in mind that the C3 Camp is a virtual experience that encourages students to be independent learners and proceed with activities without direct supervision. While an instructor will not be leading the daily camp activities, students will have access to an instructor as needed through video chat during camp hours.

Go to The Patuxent Partnership’s website and click on STEM-Link to learn more about other summer programs for kids, both virtual and in person.

