Storm Warning Extended to 6 pm Jan. 13

Posted by Publisher on Sunday, January 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The winter storm warning for St. Mary’s County has been extended to 6 pm Sunday, Jan. 13.

Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected. Travel could be very difficult due to snow covered and slippery roads. Drivers are urged to postpone all unnecessary travel until the storm has concluded and state and county road crews have had an opportunity to plow the roads.

NAS Patuxent River has Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel due to weather conditions Jan. 13, 2019. Only critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

NAS Patuxent River will reevaluate the operational status of the base and provide an update once the snow has stopped.

Due to inclement weather, a #CodeBrown is in effect at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. For patients with scheduled appointments, tests, or surgeries, please use your best judgment when traveling. If you are unsure about the status of your appointment or need to reschedule an appointment or procedure, contact the appropriate department directly.

The following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for Sunday, Jan. 13:

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools facilities will be closed. All activities are canceled.

All Recreation and Parks programs, both operating in the Public Schools and in Recreation and Parks facilities, are cancelled.

All Recreation and Parks facilities will be closed.

STS Transit bus service is cancelled for January 13.

The six convenience centers will be closed (St. Andrew’s Landfill is always closed on Sundays.)

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 13.

Due to inclement weather the Lexington Park branch of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed today Jan. 13.

Stay up to date by visiting the St. Mary’s County Government website or follow the county government on Facebook or Twitter for official storm updates and information.