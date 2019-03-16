Storm Spotter Training Will Be Offered

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 16, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services & Technology will host a SKYWARN Basics training session from 6 to 8 pm April 25, 2019, in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The address is 41770 Baldridge St.

Citizens with an interest in weather and/or who would like to help the local National Weather Service office to provide ground truth on atmospheric conditions seen on radar, satellites, and various reporting stations are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will be trained by NWS personal to recognize features associated with developing, mature, and dissipating thunderstorms which cause hazardous weather such as lightning, flooding, hail, tornadoes, and downbursts. Basics about winter weather and tropical hazards also will be taught.

At the end of the course, registrants will be assigned a SKYWARN spotter number which will be maintained in the official database at the NWS in Sterling, Virginia. Attendees also will be directed on how to report this vital weather information.

For more information, please call 301-475-4200 Ext. *2124 or email: ema@stmarysmd.com

Interested citizens are required to pre-register for all classes. This is necessary to control class size and provide the proper amount of handouts. Classes have a limited amount of space. Registrants are asked to notify the Department of Emergency Service if they are unable to attend in order to make the spot available to another individual. All training classes and SKYWARN membership are free.

To register for the SKYWARN Basics training click here.

