The fifth annual Maryland STEM Festival and Expo will bring myriad STEM-related activities, programs, and organizations together Oct. 26 in one place in Leonardtown. Parents and students can explore the various hands-on activities to help foster their child’s STEM interests. This annual event is one of many STEM-related programs available to students in St. Mary’s County.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools is hosting the Maryland STEM Festival and Expo and has arranged to have exhibitors from many local and state agencies, to include Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach Office, St. Mary’s College of Maryland biology and physics departments, Southern Maryland Astronomical Society, University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and many more.

There will also be opportunities for students to do some hands-on learning with demonstrations in robotics, rocketry, and many other fascinating areas of STEM. There truly will be something for everyone at the expo. Students of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The 2019 Maryland STEM Festival and Expo is being held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, MD. The expo runs from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. There will be food and beverages available for purchase. Come and spend the day at the event.

For more information on the Maryland STEM Festival and Expo, visit marylandstemfestival.org or contact Colleen Gill at 301-475-5511, ext. 32190 or Jason Hayes at 301-475-5511, ext. 32116.

