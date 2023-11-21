‘Steel Magnolias’ Up Next at Three Notch Theatre
“Steel Magnolias” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park from December 1 – 17.
The play by Robert Harling is a heartfelt and humorous play set in a small Louisiana town. It revolves around a group of strong-willed women who gather regularly at a local beauty salon, sharing laughter, tears, and unwavering support. Through witty dialogue and poignant moments, the play explores themes of friendship, love, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Show times will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays.
Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; younger than 5 free; and Newtowne Players members $16. (This play is not recommended for young children.) Purchase tickets here.
The theater is at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.
Cast
- Truvy Jones – Nooreen Rahemtullah
- Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto – Allie Latham
- Clairee Belcher – Rachel Fusco
- Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie – Sarah Pollard
- M’Lynn Eatenton – Ashley Pastorek
- Ouiser Boudreaux – Alison Dodges
Production Team
- PRODUCER – Regina Richardson
- DIRECTOR – Stacey Park
- ASSISTANT DIRECTOR – Angela Garcia Clark
- STAGE MANAGER – Lauren Boulay
- ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER – Paula Ross
- SET DESIGN – Gayle Nevis
- LIGHT DESIGN – Melissa Emerick
- SOUND DESIGN – Stephanie Bates
- PROPERTIES DESIGN – Sarah Gravelle, Hannah Gravelle
- COSTUME DESIGN – Millie Coryer-Dhu
- SET DRESSING – Dawn Webber
- BEAUTY CONSULTANT – Rhonda Walsh