‘Steel Magnolias’ Up Next at Three Notch Theatre

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 · Leave a Comment

“Steel Magnolias” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park from December 1 – 17.

The play by Robert Harling is a heartfelt and humorous play set in a small Louisiana town. It revolves around a group of strong-willed women who gather regularly at a local beauty salon, sharing laughter, tears, and unwavering support. Through witty dialogue and poignant moments, the play explores themes of friendship, love, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Show times will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays.

Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; younger than 5 free; and Newtowne Players members $16. (This play is not recommended for young children.) Purchase tickets here.

The theater is at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Cast

Truvy Jones – Nooreen Rahemtullah

Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto – Allie Latham

Clairee Belcher – Rachel Fusco

Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie – Sarah Pollard

M’Lynn Eatenton – Ashley Pastorek

Ouiser Boudreaux – Alison Dodges

Production Team

PRODUCER – Regina Richardson​

DIRECTOR – Stacey Park

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR – Angela Garcia Clark

STAGE MANAGER – Lauren Boulay

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER – Paula Ross

SET DESIGN – Gayle Nevis

LIGHT DESIGN – Melissa Emerick

SOUND DESIGN – Stephanie Bates

PROPERTIES DESIGN – Sarah Gravelle, Hannah Gravelle

COSTUME DESIGN – Millie Coryer-Dhu

SET DRESSING – Dawn Webber

BEAUTY CONSULTANT – Rhonda Walsh