Staff Changes in Hoyer’s Office

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, January 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced staff changes in his office.

Katie Grant Drew, longtime communications director and senior adviser, has left to pursue an opportunity off Capitol Hill. National Press Secretary Margaret Mulkerrin has been promoted to communications director.

“While I am very sad to see Katie leave, I am so grateful for the sixteen years of service she has given to me, to our team, and to the House,” Rep. Hoyer said in a statement. “A trusted advisor to me in so many areas beyond communications, she has been involved in the passage of every piece of major legislation during that time, including the American Rescue and Recovery Act, the Affordable Care Act, the CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan infrastructure law this year. Katie has been instrumental in shaping and guiding our Make It In America plan for the past eleven years as well. I am so appreciative for all of her help communicating my positions and House Democrats’ achievements, both by building positive and lasting relationships with reporters – who respect her greatly – and by drawing on her acumen in strategic messaging and rapid response communications. I know that members and communications staff from other offices have been grateful as well for her assistance over the years and have benefited from her sound judgment. Katie will be missed on Capitol Hill, where she has surely left a deep imprint, and I have no doubt that she will continue to play an outsized role in shaping the messaging around our politics and policymaking for many years to come.”

He said he cannot think of anyone more suited to fill Ms. Drew’s shoes as communications director than Margaret Mulkerrin.

“Margaret has worked closely with reporters, engaging both with traditional and social media to help House Democrats disseminate information to the public about our policies and our work achieving results For the People. I was excited to welcome her back to our team in February to serve as national press secretary after serving as communications director to Rep. [Antonio] Delgado, a key member in a frontline district, and she has done an outstanding job during this very challenging year. I am excited to entrust Margaret with overseeing my communications and outreach to the media, and I know that the Capitol Hill press corps will be glad to continue working with her as well,” he said.

Ms. Mulkerrin has been the national press secretary in the majority leader’s office since February 2021. Prior to that, she served as his press assistant and deputy press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

Rep. Hoyer also announced that Jamie Jackson has been hired to serve as senior counsel.

“I am so excited that Jamie is joining our team,” Leader Hoyer said. “She already has a proven record of serving the House, particularly during her time with the Armed Services Committee, where she earned respect from staff and members on both sides of the aisle. She’s built strong relationships across the Democratic Caucus as well as with House Republicans, the Senate, the Department of Justice, and the White House. Her experience will surely prove to be an asset not only to my staff but to the entire Democratic Caucus, and I look forward to working with her to ensure that the House is promoting justice and accountability under our Democratic leadership.”

She previously served as security clearance counsel for the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Before joining the Biden-Harris administration, she was deputy general counsel to Chairman Adam Smith on the Armed Services Committee.

Earlier in her career, she worked in the Obama administration, for Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, and for Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia. She received her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Follow Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.