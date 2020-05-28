St. Mary’s Women’s History Banquet Canceled

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 28, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women has canceled the 2020 Women’s History Month Banquet, an event that honors exceptional women dedicated to providing outstanding community service.

The banquet, originally scheduled for March 19, had previously been postponed in response to coronavirus concerns.

The commission still wishes to showcase the extraordinary women and girls nominated for the titles Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman, in addition to this year’s Lifetime Achievement recipient.

The community is encouraged to visit the commission’s Facebook page as honorees are featured each day, beginning June 1, culminating in the announcement of the award winners June 9.

The women’s commission appreciates everyone who reserved a seat to attend the Women’s History Month Banquet, which serves as the main fundraiser for the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship to support students returning to pursue their studies at the College of Southern Maryland.

Patrons may choose to donate their ticket cost to the scholarship fund by contacting Debra Kane of the St. Mary’s Human Services Division at Debra.kane@stmarysmd.com, 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, by June 15, 2020. Otherwise, ticket sales will be refunded.