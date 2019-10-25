St. Mary’s Touts Progress in State of County Video

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 25, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County citizens wanting to learn more about progress made by the county during the last fiscal year can now view the online 2019 State of the County video report and executive summary.

The video report highlights accomplishments made on projects and programs undertaken within the last fiscal year and looks ahead to projects currently underway in St. Mary’s County. The executive summary is a companion piece to the video and details the accomplishments recognized in the video.

A copy of the summary can be downloaded from the Public Information Office’s webpage.

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71340.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700