St. Mary’s Tire Drop-Off: Aug. 12

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 11, 2023

St. Mary’s County’s Department of Public Works & Transportation is announcing a special event to help residents dispose of used tires.

County residents may drop off passenger and light truck tires for free disposal from 8am to 3pm Saturday August 12, 2023, at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, MD.

Please note that:

Only passenger and light truck tires will be accepted.

Up to 10 tires per vehicle dropping off.

Commercial vehicles/business tires prohibited.

For additional information, call DPW&T at 301-475-4200. ext. 3550. For landfill and convenience center hours and locations, click here.