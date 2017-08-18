St. Mary’s Notes National Aviation Day

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County Public Information Office.

National Aviation Day is observed across the country on Aug. 19, and the St. Mary’s County commissioners recently brought the celebration home. The day has been noted since it was first proclaimed by President Frank Roosevelt in 1939. The local commissioners value the day especially because aviation is a critical component to life here in St. Mary’s County.

Patuxent River Naval Air Station provides readiness for research, testing and aviation, development, acquisition, engineering, and fleet support to the entire range of manned and unmanned naval aircraft, avionics, engines, aircraft support systems, and ship/shore/air operations.

“St. Mary’s County Regional Airport serves as the base of operations for the Maryland State Police Medevac, Washington Hospital Center MedStar, Civil Air Patrol, Navy Annapolis Flight Center, Experimental Aircraft Association, and several other general aviation services,” said Commissioner Tom Jarboe (1st District). “The airport has expanded to include the construction of new hangar space and the University of Maryland’s research and development facility for unmanned aircraft systems.”

Aviation efforts in the community include the Young Eagles, who successfully hosted the Young Eagle’s rally on June 10, providing free plane rides to young people. The commissioners also mentioned the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum and visitors center, which provides educational opportunities for visitors to experience the evolution of US naval aviation history.

When they proclaimed National Aviation Day, the commissioners thanked the St. Mary’s County Airport Advisory Committee for its volunteer efforts and encouraged citizens ‘s

