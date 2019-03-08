St. Mary’s Inventor Recognized for Work

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 8, 2019

St. Mary’s County SBDC consultant Wynne Briscoe, left, is shown with Brian Jordan and his wife Donna at the Feb. 12 reception on Capitol Hill.

Brian Jordan is an inventor. The founder of Jordan Research and Development and resident of St. Mary’s County was one of the 11 innovators from across the county who were recognized on Capitol Hill on Feb. 12, 2019, while attending the 2019 Legislative Client Showcase and Reception.

Leaders, advisers, stakeholders, and clients from Small Business Development Centers from across America gathered for the event. The America’s SBDC Network chose 11 entrepreneurs to present their business concepts to members of Congress and the Senate. Legislators and staff were able to hear the entrepreneurs’ stories, learning about the importance of small business development.

Mr. Jordan invented and developed the DigiTouch prosthetic finger after an unfortunate accident involving a saw in his machine shop. The saw severed the tips of his thumb, middle and index fingers. Doctors were able to repair the middle finger, but the tips of his thumb and index finger could not be salvaged. While he was recovering and attending occupational therapy, he inquired about a functional prosthetic and was told there was no such thing.

“As an inventor, I knew the answer wasn’t good enough,” Jordan said. Using the skills he had acquired as an aviator and engineer in the US Navy, Mr. Jordan created an innovative prosthetic design. He also has developed other creative inventions that offer practical solutions.

To use his skills and become an entrepreneur, Mr. Jordan enlisted the help of the St Mary’s County SBDC office.

“SBDC has played a key role in the development and success of our company. In particular, Wynne Briscoe has provided much guidance in the form of conducting research, keeping us up to date on the latest meetings, connecting us with the right people related to our company and coaching us for pitches and presentations. I would encourage every small business to make contact with SBDC,” Mr. Jordan said.

“We are proud that Jordan Research and Development calls St. Mary’s County home,” said Chris Kaselemis, St Mary’s County economic development director. “The Jordans are part of the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and have leveraged the Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology meetup, Crab Pot Pitch Competition, and small business resources like the SBDC and the Technology Development Corporation currently available in St. Mary’s County and across Southern Maryland.”

