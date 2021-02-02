St. Mary’s Honors Volunteers on Boards, Commissions
The St. Mary’s County commissioners recognized more than 250 volunteers who serve on various county boards, committees, and commissions.
Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry Boards
Scott C. Bacon
Bonnie Browne
Lynn Klug
Phil Langley
Robert L. Lumpkins
Charlie W. Mattingly
Richard A. Polk
Stephen T. Reeves
Patrick Russell
Michael Sirk
Ronald E. Verbos
Joseph W. Wood
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
Mike Brown
Dr Joseph L. DeVitis
Dr. Rene E. Grace
Sherry L. Pierce
Thomas Stokel
Kathleen Werner
Airport Advisory Board
James E. Alexander
Albert R. Babcock
Bryan Barthelme Jr.
George Hill
Carrie Kelly
Ted Klapka
Robert M. Lightstone
Gerald Edward Meyerman
Henri Sahut
Robert Zaorski
Animal Control Advisory Committee
Cesar Afanador
Drema Ballengee-Grunst
Aubrey Briggs
Melinda Brown
Melissa Carnes
Dr. David Langford
Dr. Patricia M Richardson
Rita Weaver
Board of Appeals
Guy Bradley
John Brown
Lynn Delahay
Rich Richardson
Daniel F. Ichniowski
Wayne Miedzinski
George Allan Hayden
Board of Trustees Museum Division
Bryan Barthelme Sr.
Michael L. Blackwell
Dr. Walter Boswell
Dr. Catherine Bowes
Michael Brown
Peter D. Butt
Amy M Davis
Dr. Regina M. Faden
Robin Finnacom
Lynn Fitrell
Laura Friess
Victor Govier
Karla A. Langhus
Mary J. Pettit
Eleanor F. Slater
Dale Springer
Building Code Board of Appeals
Wayne Hunt
James “Danny” Johnson
Michael J. Mummaugh
Stephen Wilson
Commission for Women
Kimberly Bannister
Olivia Bossert
Jazmine A. Bottoms
Wanda Brown
Joanna Colvin
Carolyn Guy
Marta Kelsey
Juanita Nether
Norma Pipkin
Taylor R. Spencer
Catherine A. Stewart
Katherine M. Stone
Kathleen Werner
Commission on Aging
Annmarie K. Abell
Joseph M. Adams, Sr.
Dr. Walter Boswell
Linda Fry
Carolyn Guy
Virginia Morris
Gail Murdock
Omonigho O. Olumese
Janet J. Perryman
Rev. Keith B. Schukraft
Commission on People with Disabilities
Ian Fairclough
Susie Fowler
Jaclyn Hall
Brad Hamlet
Barbara G. Hess
Philip E. Horne
Jennifer Rudolph
Sheryl St. Clair
John Stober
Kegan Zimmerman
Commission on the Environment
Molly Boron
Thomas Brewer
Norman L. Dean, Jr.
Melissa R. Rodriguez
George Thompson
Kristen Whitesell
Steven W. Woodburn
Compensation Review Commission
Pat Dolan
Maria Icaza
Tom Jarboe
Caroline King
Mary Ann Murray
John K. Parlett, Jr.
Scott Randall
Economic Development Commission
John Barr Jr.
Laura Clarke
Lisa Creason
Philip Dorsey
William R. Hall III
Dr. Tracy Harris
Barbara Ives
Phil Langley
Tristan J. Marino
Gerald Edward Meyerman
Theresa Mitchell
Tom Sanders
Elizabeth C. Torgerson
Ronald E. Verbos
Electrical Examiners Board
Ron Derby
Donald Haskin
James “Danny” Johnson
Ronald L Phetteplace
Robert Spence
Elms Advisory Committee
George Baroniak
Charles Cameron
Emergency Services Board
Jason Adams
Gary Bell
Shawn Davidson
Stephen Facini
James M. Mattingly III
J. A. Nelson
Ernest Rogers
Peter “Rocky” Woodburn
Ethics Commission
Rev. Lawrence H. Crabtree
Dr. Joseph L. DeVitis
Jean-Marie H. Hansen
Kathleen McClernan-Walz
Joseph I. Russell
David Willenborg
Family Violence Coordinating Council
Tania Ceasar
Annie Kenny
Historic Preservation Commission
Robert J. Hurry
Eve Love
Ginger A Newman-Askew
Peter LaPorte
Craig Lukezic
Kent Randell
Teresa Wilson
Housing Authority Boards
Roy Alvey
Michelle Armsworthy
Michael Bellis
Joshua Brewster
Tina Dean
Erin M Ramos
Natalie Weech
Alexis Zoss
Human Relations Commission
Joshua Brewster
Vante Burkes
Joanna Colvin
Amy M. Davis
Adrianne M. Dillahunt
Cheremie Frisby-Spencer
Steve Hall
Max Levasseur
Ashley M. Raley
Sean M. Wickers
Length of Service Award Program
Mary Ann Murray
Library Board of Trustees
Carolyn Guy
James Hanley
Sandra P. Hauenstein
Carolyn Beth Roth
Tressa Setlak
John Walters
Janice Walthour
Local Management Board
Anna N. Cotton
Troy E. Cowan
Michael Dunn
Robin T. Johnson
Metropolitan Commission Board
Roy Alvey
Dale Antosh
Bryan Barthelme Sr.
Keith Dugan
Rudolph K. Fairfax Jr.
Alice Gaskins
Gerald Edward Meyerman
Joseph I. Russell
Robert Russell
George Thompson
Planning Commission
Merl Evans
Joseph C. Fazekas
William R. Hall III
Caroline King
Patricia Robrecht
Joseph A. St. Clair
Kim Summers
James Thompson
Joseph L. Van Kirk
Plumbing Fuel Gas Board
Daniel Garrison
Richard Montgomery
Bernard Taylor
Recreation and Parks Board
Douglas Bellis
Christine M. Kaila
Patrick Murphy
Thomas Nelson
Chanda Norton
Fred J. Parker
Tara Shade
Joshua Shaffer
Gregory E. Weaver
Kathryn B. Weatherly
Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County
Mary Ann Murray
Social Services Board
Michael L. Blackwell
Richard Buckler
Adam Dyson
Thomas A. Hedderich
Margaux F. Keller
Terry Prochnow
Alycia E. Stack
Annette Wood
Solar Task Force
Dr. Michael Cain
Bonnie Kelnberger
Jeffrey Shaw
Bryan Thomas Sr.
George Thompson
Transportation Advisory Committee
Laura E. Carrington
Adam L. Dyson
Lemuel Proctor
Thomas Rogers
Tri-County Animal Shelter
Diane Harris
Robert S. Mcgann
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
Terry Black
Peter Delman
Thomas Dixon
Patrick E. Dugan
Bernard T. Kneeland Jr.
David Phalen
Gregory E. Weaver
Thomas Schumacher
Youth Advisory Committee
Mahree E. Annan
Taylor L. Berry
Mary Fearns
Marcia E Greenberg
Joshua R. Guy
Mykayla K. Hayden
Zachary N. Hill
Lamont M. Lee, Sr.
Rebeka Meja
Maria L Sokolowski
Donovan E Weekley
Marsha L Williams
YMCA Local Exploratory Committee
Catherine A. Askey
Captain John Brabazon
Mike Brown
Ashleigh Dufresne
Jenna N. Guzman
Tyrone Harris
Beverly B. Johnston
Monika Lee
Omonigho O. Olumese
John K. Parlett Jr.
Bennett G. Wilson
These boards and committees exist to provide insight on community issues by gathering people of expertise to discuss and examine topics. These boards then provide information to public officials. St. Mary’s County has more than four dozen boards, committees, and commissions that meet regularly.
“These volunteers are essential to the mission of St. Mary’s County government to serve its citizens faithfully, and I commend those who have given of their time and talents,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said.
View the recognition here.
To explore and volunteer for a St. Mary’s County board, committee, or commission, go to the county website.