St. Mary’s Honors Volunteers on Boards, Commissions

The St. Mary’s County commissioners recognized more than 250 volunteers who serve on various county boards, committees, and commissions.

Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry Boards

Scott C. Bacon

Bonnie Browne

Lynn Klug

Phil Langley

Robert L. Lumpkins

Charlie W. Mattingly

Richard A. Polk

Stephen T. Reeves

Patrick Russell

Michael Sirk

Ronald E. Verbos

Joseph W. Wood

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Mike Brown

Dr Joseph L. DeVitis

Dr. Rene E. Grace

Sherry L. Pierce

Thomas Stokel

Kathleen Werner

Airport Advisory Board

James E. Alexander

Albert R. Babcock

Bryan Barthelme Jr.

George Hill

Carrie Kelly

Ted Klapka

Robert M. Lightstone

Gerald Edward Meyerman

Henri Sahut

Robert Zaorski

Animal Control Advisory Committee

Cesar Afanador

Drema Ballengee-Grunst

Aubrey Briggs

Melinda Brown

Melissa Carnes

Dr. David Langford

Dr. Patricia M Richardson

Rita Weaver

Board of Appeals

Guy Bradley

John Brown

Lynn Delahay

Rich Richardson

Daniel F. Ichniowski

Wayne Miedzinski

George Allan Hayden

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Bryan Barthelme Sr.

Michael L. Blackwell

Dr. Walter Boswell

Dr. Catherine Bowes

Michael Brown

Peter D. Butt

Amy M Davis

Dr. Regina M. Faden

Robin Finnacom

Lynn Fitrell

Laura Friess

Victor Govier

Karla A. Langhus

Mary J. Pettit

Eleanor F. Slater

Dale Springer

Building Code Board of Appeals

Wayne Hunt

James “Danny” Johnson

Michael J. Mummaugh

Stephen Wilson

Commission for Women

Kimberly Bannister

Olivia Bossert

Jazmine A. Bottoms

Wanda Brown

Joanna Colvin

Carolyn Guy

Marta Kelsey

Juanita Nether

Norma Pipkin

Taylor R. Spencer

Catherine A. Stewart

Katherine M. Stone

Kathleen Werner

Commission on Aging

Annmarie K. Abell

Joseph M. Adams, Sr.

Dr. Walter Boswell

Linda Fry

Carolyn Guy

Virginia Morris

Gail Murdock

Omonigho O. Olumese

Janet J. Perryman

Rev. Keith B. Schukraft

Commission on People with Disabilities

Ian Fairclough

Susie Fowler

Jaclyn Hall

Brad Hamlet

Barbara G. Hess

Philip E. Horne

Jennifer Rudolph

Sheryl St. Clair

John Stober

Kegan Zimmerman

Commission on the Environment

Molly Boron

Thomas Brewer

Norman L. Dean, Jr.

Melissa R. Rodriguez

George Thompson

Kristen Whitesell

Steven W. Woodburn

Compensation Review Commission

Pat Dolan

Maria Icaza

Tom Jarboe

Caroline King

Mary Ann Murray

John K. Parlett, Jr.

Scott Randall

Economic Development Commission

John Barr Jr.

Laura Clarke

Lisa Creason

Philip Dorsey

William R. Hall III

Dr. Tracy Harris

Barbara Ives

Phil Langley

Tristan J. Marino

Gerald Edward Meyerman

Theresa Mitchell

Tom Sanders

Elizabeth C. Torgerson

Ronald E. Verbos

Electrical Examiners Board

Ron Derby

Donald Haskin

James “Danny” Johnson

Ronald L Phetteplace

Robert Spence

Elms Advisory Committee

George Baroniak

Charles Cameron

Emergency Services Board

Jason Adams

Gary Bell

Shawn Davidson

Stephen Facini

James M. Mattingly III

J. A. Nelson

Ernest Rogers

Peter “Rocky” Woodburn

Ethics Commission

Rev. Lawrence H. Crabtree

Dr. Joseph L. DeVitis

Jean-Marie H. Hansen

Kathleen McClernan-Walz

Joseph I. Russell

David Willenborg

Family Violence Coordinating Council

Tania Ceasar

Annie Kenny

Historic Preservation Commission

Robert J. Hurry

Eve Love

Ginger A Newman-Askew

Peter LaPorte

Craig Lukezic

Kent Randell

Teresa Wilson

Housing Authority Boards

Roy Alvey

Michelle Armsworthy

Michael Bellis

Joshua Brewster

Tina Dean

Erin M Ramos

Natalie Weech

Alexis Zoss

Human Relations Commission

Joshua Brewster

Vante Burkes

Joanna Colvin

Amy M. Davis

Adrianne M. Dillahunt

Cheremie Frisby-Spencer

Steve Hall

Max Levasseur

Ashley M. Raley

Sean M. Wickers

Length of Service Award Program

Mary Ann Murray

Library Board of Trustees

Carolyn Guy

James Hanley

Sandra P. Hauenstein

Carolyn Beth Roth

Tressa Setlak

John Walters

Janice Walthour

Local Management Board

Anna N. Cotton

Troy E. Cowan

Michael Dunn

Robin T. Johnson

Metropolitan Commission Board

Roy Alvey

Dale Antosh

Bryan Barthelme Sr.

Keith Dugan

Rudolph K. Fairfax Jr.

Alice Gaskins

Gerald Edward Meyerman

Joseph I. Russell

Robert Russell

George Thompson

Planning Commission

Merl Evans

Joseph C. Fazekas

William R. Hall III

Caroline King

Patricia Robrecht

Joseph A. St. Clair

Kim Summers

James Thompson

Joseph L. Van Kirk

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board

Daniel Garrison

Richard Montgomery

Bernard Taylor

Recreation and Parks Board

Douglas Bellis

Christine M. Kaila

Patrick Murphy

Thomas Nelson

Chanda Norton

Fred J. Parker

Tara Shade

Joshua Shaffer

Gregory E. Weaver

Kathryn B. Weatherly

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County

Mary Ann Murray

Social Services Board

Michael L. Blackwell

Richard Buckler

Adam Dyson

Thomas A. Hedderich

Margaux F. Keller

Terry Prochnow

Alycia E. Stack

Annette Wood

Solar Task Force

Dr. Michael Cain

Bonnie Kelnberger

Jeffrey Shaw

Bryan Thomas Sr.

George Thompson

Transportation Advisory Committee

Laura E. Carrington

Adam L. Dyson

Lemuel Proctor

Thomas Rogers

Tri-County Animal Shelter

Diane Harris

Robert S. Mcgann

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Terry Black

Peter Delman

Thomas Dixon

Patrick E. Dugan

Bernard T. Kneeland Jr.

David Phalen

Gregory E. Weaver

Thomas Schumacher

Youth Advisory Committee

Mahree E. Annan

Taylor L. Berry

Mary Fearns

Marcia E Greenberg

Joshua R. Guy

Mykayla K. Hayden

Zachary N. Hill

Lamont M. Lee, Sr.

Rebeka Meja

Maria L Sokolowski

Donovan E Weekley

Marsha L Williams

YMCA Local Exploratory Committee

Catherine A. Askey

Captain John Brabazon

Mike Brown

Ashleigh Dufresne

Jenna N. Guzman

Tyrone Harris

Beverly B. Johnston

Monika Lee

Omonigho O. Olumese

John K. Parlett Jr.

Bennett G. Wilson

These boards and committees exist to provide insight on community issues by gathering people of expertise to discuss and examine topics. These boards then provide information to public officials. St. Mary’s County has more than four dozen boards, committees, and commissions that meet regularly.

“These volunteers are essential to the mission of St. Mary’s County government to serve its citizens faithfully, and I commend those who have given of their time and talents,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said.

View the recognition here.

To explore and volunteer for a St. Mary’s County board, committee, or commission, go to the county website.