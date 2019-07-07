St. Mary’s County Plans Public Forum

A public forum hosted by the commissioners of St. Mary’s County is planned for Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 6:30 pm. The forum will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Citizens who are unable to attend in person can submit comments or questions via the county’s social media platforms by using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county’s Facebook page or Twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov). Comments and questions that are received before the event will be read during the forum. Citizens who make submissions should include their full name and location in the county in which they live. All comments received through social media will become part of the official record.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live for on demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel, and SMCG TV 95 portal. Viewing is also available on mobile devices.

After the event, the forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, July 14, at 7 pm. Videos of the forums are also available for viewing on demand on the county’s YouTube channel, SMCG TV Facebook page, and SMCG TV 95 portal on the county website.

Individuals who wish to speak at the forum will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five minutes to speak.) Anyone who would like to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners can be reached via email at csmc@stmarysmd.com or at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The final commissioners’ public forum of the year will take place Oct. 8.

