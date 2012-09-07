Lexington Park’s Tom Waring Turns 90
To celebrate the wide range of community achievements of Lexington Park businessman Tom Waring, St. Mary’s College of Maryland held a 90th birthday party Thursday to honor him. Mr. Waring, owner of Cherry Cove Properties in Lexington Park, is one of the entrepreneurs who turned the farm land around the Navy base into a commercial center.
Among his many roles as a community builder, Mr. Waring is also a former trustee of St. Mary’s College. College President Joseph Urgo credited Mr. Waring’s generosity and vision with making the college the Honors institution that it is today.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3DZx3dQ3Mg]
I want to thank Tom Waring for his generosity to my family (the Sullivans).
In 1967 Tommy was developing the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club Estates in Leonardtown, MD.
Tom offered the newly renovated Society Hill Home (currently known as Olde Breton Inn) for rent
to our family of nine people, one dog, one cat, and two horses, and one pony.
It was important to him that a family live in the home.
The time we spent and the history of St Mary’s County live long in our memories.
Tommy, as I read of your history of helping the Military,
I feel fortunate to be one of your first chosen families..
May God bless you in all your endeavors!