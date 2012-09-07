Lexington Park’s Tom Waring Turns 90

Posted by Editor on Friday, September 7, 2012 · 1 Comment

To celebrate the wide range of community achievements of Lexington Park businessman Tom Waring, St. Mary’s College of Maryland held a 90th birthday party Thursday to honor him. Mr. Waring, owner of Cherry Cove Properties in Lexington Park, is one of the entrepreneurs who turned the farm land around the Navy base into a commercial center.

Among his many roles as a community builder, Mr. Waring is also a former trustee of St. Mary’s College. College President Joseph Urgo credited Mr. Waring’s generosity and vision with making the college the Honors institution that it is today.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3DZx3dQ3Mg]