St. Mary’s County government announces its holiday schedule for the St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six convenience centers.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six convenience centers will be closed Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Additionally, the six convenience centers will open early for operations Thursday, December 26, and Friday, December 27, at 8 am.

The purpose of opening early is a convenience to customers and allows the county to be able to accommodate the increased usage of the facilities by residents during the busy holiday season. The landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged during these two days (8 am to 4:30 pm). The convenience centers and landfill will return to regular operating hours Saturday, December. 28.

As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the landfill and convenience centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites beginning December 26, 2019, continuing through January 31, 2020.

Last year, the county collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees, which were mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5 thousand tons of mulch is available annually at the St. Andrew’s Landfill site and is provided to residents free of charge while supplies last.

