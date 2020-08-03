St. Mary’s Celebrates Census Response Rate

As of July 27, the 2020 US Census self-response rate for St. Mary’s County was 66.2%. The nationwide self-response rate was 62.6%, while the state of Maryland’s rate was 66.6%, according to figures at 2020census.gov.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners in June recognized 2020 Census response rates with a proclamation.

“St. Mary’s County has reached an important milestone in meeting and exceeding the 2010 final response rate with more than four months before the end of the 2020 census self-response phase,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said at June 16, 2020, business meeting. He went on to encourage all St. Mary’s County citizens to complete their census forms.

“… It’s very important to the county,” he said.

An accurate Census count is essential for providing information that will impact St. Mary’s County for the next decade. Data from the Census determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts and determines federal funding allocations.

“St. Mary’s County has been actively contributing to 2020 Census awareness and participation activities since late last fall. We recognize the importance of counting every person in St. Mary’s County and it is exciting to see our efforts are paying off,” said Bill Hunt, director of Land Use and Growth Management and chairman of the St. Mary’s County Complete Count Census Committee.

Regional Census representatives also congratulated the county for the success.

“The US Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of St. Mary’s County for their high response rate,” said Fernando Armstrong, regional director for the Philadelphia Region of the US Census Bureau. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”

For information about participating in the 2020 Census, go to the St. Mary’s County government Census webpage.