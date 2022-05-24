Sponsors Sought for Summerstock 2022

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Sponsors are being sought for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks Summerstock 2022. This year’s production will be Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s “Children of Eden.”

This will be Summerstock’s 40th production. Performances will be held July 22-24 and 29-31 at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, MD.

All supporters will be listed in the show’s program. Sponsorship commitments are due by July 1. Interested? Click here.

According to the R&P website, the cast will include Caitlyn Piper Allee, Adriana Barretto, Lileigh Carver, Ruby Chaillou, Emma Guzman, Isabella Guzman, Allison Guy, Amanda Hampton, Isabella Hampton, Dana Marcozzi, Mary-Kate Nepini, Cadence Obedoza, Savanna Pappendick, Carli Pipkin, Claire Schug, Sarah Scott, Matilda Wengerd, Ryan Supplee, Aniah Roberts, Carson Allee, Tyler Ludlow, Jackson Pasik, Fletcher Sullivan, Finneas Kantor, Cameron Hoffert, Shelby Miller, Garrison Smith, Trich Pickering, Indiago Virgil, Cody Baxa, Madison Ervin, and Conner Rock.

Details of the show are available here, or call 301-866-6562.