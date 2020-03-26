Special Open Enrollment Period Underway for Uninsured

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, March 26, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer reminds Marylanders that a special open enrollment period is underway now for the uninsured.

In response to the coronavirus emergency, Marylanders can now enroll in quality, affordable health plans.

Visit the Maryland Health Connection website and request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period” to #GetCoveredMD. Don’t delay, enrollment ends April 15. The online application is available daily from 6 am.

Maryland Health Connection offers private plans called qualified health plans from insurance companies that many will recognize. All plans are certified to meet certain standards and offer core health benefits. Browse plans and compare coverage and costs before you enroll.

What you need to know

When will the special enrollment period begin?

The coronavirus emergency special enrollment period began March 16 and will end Wednesday, April 15. Coverage will begin April 1, 2020, regardless of when a health plan is selected during that time period.

How do I enroll?

To enroll, you can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. When enrolling, request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.”

This enrollment period is for new enrollments of uninsured Marylanders who are eligible, not an opportunity for currently enrolled consumers to change plans.

Can I get help enrolling?

Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm. Deaf and hard of hearing should use Relay. Help is available in more than 200 languages.

In an effort to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, most in-person help is temporarily unavailable. Contact locations before visiting or call the call center for assistance.

What do I need to apply:

Birthdates

Social Security numbers (or document numbers for legal immigrants)

Proof of citizenship or immigration status

Tax returns for previous years

Employer and income info (pay stubs, W-2 forms)

Policy numbers for any current health insurance

Information about any job-related coverage you or someone in your household is eligible for

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.