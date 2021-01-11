Special Health Insurance Enrollment Opens

A new special health insurance open enrollment period is now open, reminds Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

As part of Maryland’s response to the coronavirus, and in an effort to prioritize health and safety, Maryland Health Connection opened a special period for uninsured Marylanders to enroll in a private health plan. Here’s what Maryland Health Connection says you need to know:

The coronavirus emergency special enrollment period ends Monday, March 15. Here are the dates coverage will begin, depending on what day you enrolled in a health plan:

Enroll now-January 15, coverage starts January 1

Enroll January 16-February 15, coverage starts February 1

Enroll February 16-March 15, coverage starts March 1

Through March 15, Marylanders can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov to browse plans and find coverage that works for them and their family.

