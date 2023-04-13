SoMD 2030 Offers Solar Cell STEM Camp

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, April 13, 2023 · Leave a Comment

A free Solar Cell STEM Camp, funded by SoMD 2030, will be held from 9am to 3pm June 26-30. SoMD 2030 is a joint initiative of The Patuxent Partnership and the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, funded by NAWCAD to build the STEM pipeline, increase career opportunities, and connect talented students with apprenticeships and internships in Southern Maryland.

Contact Jen Brown, SoMD 2030 Workforce Development & TPP programs director, at jennifer.brown[email protected] for more information.

