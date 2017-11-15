Smokeout Promotes End to Tobacco Use

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, making it the perfect month for the Great American Smokeout. Held the third Thursday of every November, the Smokeout is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Each year, smokers across the nation take part in this American Cancer Society-created event, which challenges smokers to stop using tobacco for this one day, in the hope that every smoker will quit for good.

Nearly 42 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and tobacco use is still the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in this country. In St. Mary’s County, 14.5 percent of adults and 22.6 percent of young people are tobacco users.

This year’s event is Nov. 16, 2017, and health care professionals are hoping that everyone will encourage someone they know to use the day to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and then quit smoking that day. By quitting – even if it’s just for a day – smokers take an important step toward a healthier life and reducing their risk of cancer.

St. Mary’s County’s health care community has a number of resources to help someone quit smoking.

Smoking cessation classes are offered free throughout the community by the St. Mary’s County Health Department. Call 301-475-4330 for more information or to sign up.

Weekly Nicotine Anonymous meetings are held at On Our Own of St. Mary’s County. Call 301-997-1066 for more information.

Maryland offers a free Tobacco Quit-line, which is 1-800-QUIT-NOW, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week to support any resident who wants to quit tobacco.

SmokefreeTXT is a free text messaging program that gives encouragement, advice, and tips for becoming smoke-free and being healthier. Sign up online.

Get involved in community action to reduce tobacco use in St. Mary’s County or access additional resources on the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership website.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader Page.