SMHEC Kicks Off Global Cinema Series

Southern Maryland Higher Education Center will present the 2017 Global Cinema Series. All films will start at 6:30 pm. They will be introduced by Jim Bershon. Admission is free.

The Sept. 14 film will be “The Brand New Testament” (2015) directed and co-written by Jaco Van Dormael. It is a co-production among Belgium, France, and Luxembourg. This visually inventive dark comedy from Belgium takes a cynical look at religious concepts in the modern world. “The Brand New Testament” received generally favorable reviews from film critics. It stars Catherine Deneuve. The film received 10 nominations at the Magritte Awards, winning four awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Van Dormael.

The Oct. 12 film will be “Ixcanul” (2015). It is the directorial debut for Jayro Bustamate. “Ixcanul,” or “Volcano,” is the story of a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl who is betrothed to the coffee plantation owner to help her family, but she has other plans. It is a compelling look into another culture.

The Nov. 9 film will be “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016). The director and screenwriter is Taika Waitti. The audience is taken on an adventure in New Zealand’s outback with a rebellious teenager and a cranky old bushman. This oddly cast buddy picture is both humorous and poignant.

The Dec. 14 film is “A Man Called Ove” (2015). The director and screenwriter is Hannes Holm. This Swedish film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. This is the story from the best-selling novel of the same name. A man who has been soured by life finds salvation from an unexpected source.

The Jan. 11 film is “The Eagle Huntress” (2016). It is directed by Otto Bell. This is a heart-warming documentary story of a 13-year-old nomadic Mongolian girl. She is trying to be the first woman eagle hunter in 12 generations of her Kazakh family. The breath-taking aerial cinematography is eye-popping.

SMHEC is at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland. Call 301-737-2500.

