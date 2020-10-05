SMECO Discounts Energy-Efficient Building Classes

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is offering members a substantial discount to attend the National Sustainable Structures Center course on the Fundamentals of Energy-Efficient Buildings Operations.

This course can help keep your building run smoothly by improving its energy efficiency. The Fundamentals of Energy-Efficient Building Operations online course can help you strengthen your building optimization skills and make changes to ensure comfort and safety, while managing energy costs at your facility. You’ll learn to:

Recognize concepts of green and high-performance buildings, and trends in building operations

Reinforce Building Operator Certification concepts

Identify areas for energy savings

Fundamentals of Energy-Efficient Building Operations

Six online classes meet 9 am to noon every Monday and Wednesday.

October 19 and 21

October 26 and 28

November 2 and 4

Registration deadline is Monday, October 12, 2020

Limited Time Offer: Save $796 off registration costs when you use promo code SMECO2020 at checkout. Register here.

What you’ll learn:

The concepts of green and high-performance buildings, and trends in building operations

How to identify the most common types of HVAC systems and understand how they work

How to identify the most common types of lighting systems and maintain those systems for optimal efficiency

The basic principles of energy conservation and facility management

How to identify opportunities within a commercial facility for low-cost or no-cost operational improvement

The impact of indoor environmental quality on customer satisfaction

The value of and how to measure and bench mark energy performance

