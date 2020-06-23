SMCM Scientists to Host Virtual Public Health Panel

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Join the The Center for the Study of Democracy as it presents a virtual panel June 24, 2020, featuring St. Mary’s College of Maryland scientists on the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to discuss public health issues including COVID-19.

The panel will convene from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The access the panel, click here.

The panel is designed to highlight the role of sound, science-based leadership and decision-making in public health; discuss the importance of public partnerships in addressing public health challenges; and identify and highlight the ways in which a liberal arts educational institution such as St. Mary’s College can contribute in this process.

The speakers on the panel include:

Meenakshi Brewster , St. Mary’s County health officer

, St. Mary’s County health officer Kevin Emerson , associate professor of biology at SMCM

, associate professor of biology at SMCM Linden McBride , assistant professor of economics at SMCM

, assistant professor of economics at SMCM Emek Köse , associate professor of mathematics at SMCM

, associate professor of mathematics at SMCM Troy Townsend , assistant professor of chemistry at SMCM

, assistant professor of chemistry at SMCM Jessica Malisch , assistant professor of physiology at SMCM

, assistant professor of physiology at SMCM William “Bill” Roberts, professor of anthropology at SMCM

The panel will be moderated by Antonio Ugues Jr., associate professor of political science and director of the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College.