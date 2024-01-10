SM Young Professionals to Meet Jan. 23

Join the St. Mary’s Young Professionals at the new Social Coffeehouse in Leonardtown for the group’s first meeting in the New Year on January 23.

While the group doesn’t exclude anyone from participating in any of its events based on age, generally it considers a “young professional” anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 in any career field who is looking to grow, learn, and connect with others in the junior (including interns) or mid-levels of their careers. This is an event specifically geared toward this age group to encourage peer networking.

Register here.