SIF Returns to Pax Museum for STEAM Fest

Dominic Fragman, co-founder of the Sprit of Innovation & Freedom and multi-instrumentalist.

Anthony Malatesta, founder and team lead of NAVAIR’s Power and Energy Division Thermal and Electrical Modeling Lab, and SIF co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Dominic Fragman introduced their ideas about innovation and their groundbreaking music, to a standing-room-only crowd who received the discussion and music with a standing ovation last month at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park, MD.

This was the second Spirit of Innovation & Freedom (SIF) event at the museum. The SIF’s mission is to foster collaboration among artists and scientists. And to launch more cultural and intellectual programming in Southern Maryland. SIF will be back at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum for the STEAM Festival on February 29.

“The relationship between art, music, and entrepreneurship is one that’s been around for centuries. In order to grow our innovation ecosystem, we need to find ways to embrace the arts,” says TechPort Director Tom Luginbill.

“We are extremely excited to share this work,” Mr. Fragman said. “The mindset of innovation is one of mutual listening, open communication, positive interaction, and the exploration and embracing of different ideas and perspectives, which is not only a good way to orient oneself towards a task, but a good way to orient oneself as a community member.”

SIF’s event was sponsored by ABSI, Sabre Systems, St. Mary’s Art Council, TechPort, and Solomons Gallery.

The Spirit of Innovation & Freedom intends to develop new partnerships with local companies to produce more programming and events in the community.

