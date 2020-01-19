SIF Ensemble to Perform at Museum

“The Mindset of Innovation: A Quantum Case for Innovation in Art & Technology” will be offered at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum from 6 to 7:30 pm Thursday, January 30.

Learn about innovation and how physics and quantum mechanics support creative approaches in science as well as music. Featured will be a SIFPAX panel discussion on the “ins and outs” of innovation and forward thinking by Anthony Malatesta and Dominic Fragman followed by an improvised concert by the groundbreaking Spirit of Innovation & Freedom Ensemble.

The event is sponsored in part by St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

The Spirit of Innovation & Freedom Ensemble includes Paul F. Murphy, Jere Carroll, and Mr. Fragman. The SIF Ensemble’s totally improvised concert will display concepts presented by Mr. Fragman and Mr. Malatesta. Doors open at 5 pm. The Pax River museum will offer light fare and a cash bar. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for February 6. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite here: $20 general admission, $15 museum members. Online ticket sales end one hour prior to the event. Tickets may be purchased at the door: $25 general admission, and $20 for museum members. Presenters: Dominic Fragman: Multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of the Spirit of Innovation & Freedom. Mr. Fragman has gained international recognition as a “musical genius” whose “musical talents are unlike any others of his generation.” Anthony Malatesta: Founder and team lead of NAVAIR’s Power and Energy Division Thermal and Electrical and Modeling Lab. Mr. Malatesta is a PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland College Park. The SIF Ensemble: Mr. Fragman, master drummer Paul F. Murphy, and poet Jere Carroll. Mr. Murphy’s work has been recognized by Oxford’s Grove Dictionary of American Music as a new direction in jazz and art. Ms. Carroll was poet laureate for the grand opening of the Mary Pickford Theater at the Library of Congress. SIFPAX is supported by the generosity of community businesses. 100% of proceeds go to the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, a nonprofit charitable organization. The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Co-sponsors of “A Quantum Case for Innovation in Art & Technology” include ABSI Aerospace and Defense, ADCO Innovations, AirTec, Atlantic Broadband, Calvert Commercial Real Estate, Flag Harbor Marine Services, G&H Jewelers, Greenwave Dispensary, Grey Ops, Heron Systems, Holiday Inn Solomons, Island Creek Associates, Kairos, KBR, MilCorp, Pollo Delicioso, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Sabre Systems, Solomons Gallery, St. Mary’s Arts Council, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Techport UMD, Tobacco Barn Distillery, and Zenetex. To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7 Lexington Park, MD 20653 301-863-7700