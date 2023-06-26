Sheriff’s Office, School Safety Programs Continue

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall, left, and St. Mary’s schools Superintendent J. Scott Smith shake hands after signing a partnership safety agreement. (Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and Adopt-a-School programs will continue in the county’s public schools.

J. Scott Smith, superintendent of the county’s public schools, and Sheriff Steve Hall signed A Community Partnership for Safe and Secure Schools agreement last month reaffirming the commitment to providing a safe, secure, and nurturing learning environment for students.

“This agreement is so much more than a signature; it is a commitment to the people of this community and, most importantly, to the students,” Sheriff Hall said.

“Student safety and the security of our schools is a bedrock expectation of our community and can only be achieved by a proactive and collaborative relationship between St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office,” Mr. Smith said, “and these agreements are a public acknowledgment of our shared responsibility.”

A review of physical security infrastructure and procedures in all St. Mary’s County Public Schools were discussed and included updates on the following:

Security vestibule enhancements, exterior door monitoring, and visitor management

Electronic access control and classroom door locks

Security window laminate for exterior and interior windows and doors

Weapons abatement and weapons scanning

Public safety radio communications

School key access for law enforcement responders

Public address systems

First aid stations with AEDs. stop the bleed kits, evacuation chairs, and narcan

Security video surveillance systems

Student outreach programs

Background screening for school employees and volunteers

The School Resource Officers perform a variety of roles to include being a mentor, teacher, and a law enforcement resource for both students and staff. They work with the school faculty to maintain a safe learning environment.

One SRO is dedicated to each county public high school and middle school.

The St. Mary’s County Adopt-A-School Program provides mentorship to students. Further, it enhances safe and secure school environments by coordinating additional law enforcement resources and support for the public schools.

Adopt-A-School matches county sheriff’s deputies with elementary schools. The deputies, who volunteer to participate in the program, “adopt” their matched elementary school to foster a positive relationship with its students.

Each of the deputies who volunteer to adopt a school will receive formal professional development training and participate in quarterly coordination meetings with the school system’s Department of Safety and Security.