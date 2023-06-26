June 26, 2023

Sheriff’s Office, School Safety Programs Continue

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall, left, and St. Mary’s schools Superintendent J. Scott Smith shake hands after signing a partnership safety agreement. (Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and Adopt-a-School programs will continue in the county’s public schools.

J. Scott Smith, superintendent of the county’s public schools, and Sheriff Steve Hall signed A Community Partnership for Safe and Secure Schools agreement last month reaffirming the commitment to providing a safe, secure, and nurturing learning environment for students.

“This agreement is so much more than a signature; it is a commitment to the people of this community and, most importantly, to the students,” Sheriff Hall said.

“Student safety and the security of our schools is a bedrock expectation of our community and can only be achieved by a proactive and collaborative relationship between St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office,” Mr. Smith said, “and these agreements are a public acknowledgment of our shared responsibility.”

A review of physical security infrastructure and procedures in all St. Mary’s County Public Schools were discussed and included updates on the following:

  • Security vestibule enhancements, exterior door monitoring, and visitor management
  • Electronic access control and classroom door locks
  • Security window laminate for exterior and interior windows and doors
  • Weapons abatement and weapons scanning
  • Public safety radio communications
  • School key access for law enforcement responders
  • Public address systems
  • First aid stations with AEDs. stop the bleed kits, evacuation chairs, and narcan
  • Security video surveillance systems
  • Student outreach programs
  • Background screening for school employees and volunteers

The School Resource Officers perform a variety of roles to include being a mentor, teacher, and a law enforcement resource for both students and staff. They work with the school faculty to maintain a safe learning environment.

One SRO is dedicated to each county public high school and middle school.

The St. Mary’s County Adopt-A-School Program provides mentorship to students. Further, it enhances safe and secure school environments by coordinating additional law enforcement resources and support for the public schools.

Adopt-A-School matches county sheriff’s deputies with elementary schools. The deputies, who volunteer to participate in the program, “adopt” their matched elementary school to foster a positive relationship with its students.

Each of the deputies who volunteer to adopt a school will receive formal professional development training and participate in quarterly coordination meetings with the school system’s Department of Safety and Security.

