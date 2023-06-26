Sheriff’s Office, School Safety Programs Continue
St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall, left, and St. Mary’s schools Superintendent J. Scott Smith shake hands after signing a partnership safety agreement. (Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and Adopt-a-School programs will continue in the county’s public schools.
J. Scott Smith, superintendent of the county’s public schools, and Sheriff Steve Hall signed A Community Partnership for Safe and Secure Schools agreement last month reaffirming the commitment to providing a safe, secure, and nurturing learning environment for students.
“This agreement is so much more than a signature; it is a commitment to the people of this community and, most importantly, to the students,” Sheriff Hall said.
“Student safety and the security of our schools is a bedrock expectation of our community and can only be achieved by a proactive and collaborative relationship between St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office,” Mr. Smith said, “and these agreements are a public acknowledgment of our shared responsibility.”
A review of physical security infrastructure and procedures in all St. Mary’s County Public Schools were discussed and included updates on the following:
- Security vestibule enhancements, exterior door monitoring, and visitor management
- Electronic access control and classroom door locks
- Security window laminate for exterior and interior windows and doors
- Weapons abatement and weapons scanning
- Public safety radio communications
- School key access for law enforcement responders
- Public address systems
- First aid stations with AEDs. stop the bleed kits, evacuation chairs, and narcan
- Security video surveillance systems
- Student outreach programs
- Background screening for school employees and volunteers
The School Resource Officers perform a variety of roles to include being a mentor, teacher, and a law enforcement resource for both students and staff. They work with the school faculty to maintain a safe learning environment.
One SRO is dedicated to each county public high school and middle school.
The St. Mary’s County Adopt-A-School Program provides mentorship to students. Further, it enhances safe and secure school environments by coordinating additional law enforcement resources and support for the public schools.
Adopt-A-School matches county sheriff’s deputies with elementary schools. The deputies, who volunteer to participate in the program, “adopt” their matched elementary school to foster a positive relationship with its students.
Each of the deputies who volunteer to adopt a school will receive formal professional development training and participate in quarterly coordination meetings with the school system’s Department of Safety and Security.