Sheriff’s Community Survey Results

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has published responses to its 2023 Community Survey. The community is invited to access and read the survey results here.

The survey’s primary objective was to assess citizen satisfaction with the quality of services provided by the sheriff’s office and to gather valuable insights into public safety concerns within the community. The data from the survey has been collated and will serve as a foundation for guiding future decisions and enhancing plans for operation and enforcement strategies.

Sheriff Steve Hall expressed his gratitude to the community: “I want to thank everyone who took the time and thoughtfully answered the survey questions. The information from the survey results will be instrumental in guiding our resource allocations as we work to address and alleviate public safety concerns. We strive daily to meet the needs of our community, provide prompt and professional responses, and, most importantly, continuously improve our processes.”

The survey was made accessible to residents through an online form hosted on the First Sheriff website. Additionally, survey input was sought from community members at various public events, including the St. Mary’s County Fair. The results of the survey will play a role in shaping the future of law enforcement services within the county.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to enhancing public safety, reducing the fear and incidence of crime, and nurturing public trust.