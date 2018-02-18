Sheriff Offers Safety, Security Training

Places of worship and faith-based service providers are becoming more and more concerned with Safety and Security. Law enforcement official and the Federal Bureau of Investigation consider places of worship to be “soft targets,” meaning they are easier to access for criminals. There are also issues of illness, medical emergencies, theft and embezzlement, and more. Learning to deal with crises has become imperative.

According to a press release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, a training session has been scheduled for leaders in these faith-based communities. An 11-hour training seminar is scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27, 2018, at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park.

Threats to these communities have increased in recent years. There have been acts of violence and vandalism, and even disruption of services. Such threats interrupt the peace that should be inherent to places of worship.

During the two-day training, participants will learn how important it is to develop a safety and security plan, as well as learn how to recognize high risk areas. Participants will learn about active shooter responses and how to deal with the aftermath of a critical incident.

Representatives of every church, synagogue, mosque, or any other place of worship are encouraged to attend the invaluable training. Cost to attend is $50 per person, plus a $3.75 registration fee. Register for the seminar online.

