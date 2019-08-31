Senior Vibes Singers Need New Director

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 31, 2019 · Leave a Comment

An experienced choral director is needed to volunteer as leader of the Senior Vibes at rehearsals and performances. The singing group is part of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

Senior Vibes is a group of caring volunteers who provide musical entertainment and friendly visitation to people who live in the St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Cedar Lane Senior Housing Community.

Practices for the group are held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown, then there are two community performances per month. Senior Vibes performs classic favorites plus folk, hymns, country, patriotic music, and more. RSVP is looking for a person who is capable of leading a choral group and would like to help the Senior Vibes share their love of music with other people.

Senior Vibes meets three Tuesdays each month to practice or perform, September through June. The group takes a brief winter and summer break.

The choir consists of about 20 members and the schedule is as follows:

1st Tuesday of month Garvey Senior Activity Center 10 am – noon.

2nd Tuesday of month St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center 2 pm – 3:30 pm.

3rd Tuesday of month Cedar Lane (doughnut social) 10 am – noon.

Senior Vibes sometimes performs for extra events during the year. Also, during July and August, the group may meet once or twice to sing and socialize.

Senior Vibes sing from a songbook with written words. While the group does not use written music for the singers, most of their are familiar. The group’s program is changed every month, and a written list of songs is handed out to everyone. Singers who like singing solos or duets are encouraged to do so. Senior Vibes generally does not sing in parts (as in a church choir) but anyone who likes to harmonize can do so. Performances usually last around an hour.

The group’s singers love their audiences and receive tremendous feedback and appreciation for their singing. Members are also very supportive of each another, and they all look forward to the fun and fellowship they enjoy during rehearsals and performances.

For more information about the director position, contact Norine Rowe, RSVP Project Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71653, or email Norine.Rowe@stmarysmd.com.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.