Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 19, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Wheels & Wings event returns to the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum on September 25.

“It’s wonderful to see our biggest event of the year come together,” said Melanie Fitzgerrel, event coordinator. “The staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring you the fifth annual Wheels and Wings event and look forward to sharing it with our community.”

The event will be held from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Admission will be $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and older) and active duty, and $4 for children 5 to 12. Purchase tickets here. Flight simulators will be available during the event on a first-come, first-served basis; donations will be appreciated. There will be food trucks on-site including No Sauce Que and Linda’s Cafe on The Go.

The museum will have COVID-safe designated picnic area.

Wheels and Wings will feature a variety of cars parked on the Flightline next to the museum aircraft. Car enthusiasts will be able to see up close their favorite models parked next to amazing aircraft. There will also be an impressive lineup of car models in general parking across the flight line. General parking on the flight line is available for $25 with additional processing fees (availability is limited).

After the event, an award ceremony will honor the best cars.

Headline sponsor is Naval Systems Inc. Other major sponsors include Kurtz’s Auto Repair, Board and Brush, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Southern Maryland News and Tester/DC Military, Fit U Training 360, and Tom Hodges Auto.

The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

For more information about the Lexington Park Business and Community Association, visit its Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700