Scout Creates Sites of St. Mary’s App

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Regan Coombs, a recent graduate of the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, produced an app named Sites of St. Mary’s for her Girl Scouts Gold Award project, instructor Eric Millham said.

Mr. Millham is the TV/video and radio/audio production instructor at the tech center in Leonardtown.

The app offers videos of historical sites that can be found in St. Mary’s County. Some of the sites include St. Francis Xavier Church in Compton, St. Clement’s Island State Park, Historic Sotterley, Tudor Hall, Point Lookout State Park, Drayden African American Schoolhouse, and Summerseat Farm.

The app is only available for iPhones at this time, Mr. Millham said.

In the coming months, the student hopes to be able to find a government agency, nonprofit organization, or local business to take over and maintain the app.

“Hopefully, whoever takes it over will also develop an Android version of it,” he said.

The student-produced videos can be viewed on the Sites of St. Mary’s YouTube channel here.