School System Offering Free Parent Workshops

Parents, grandparents, and child care providers are invited to several free parent workshops. Conscious Discipline focuses on social-emotional learning and is part of the research-based Conscious Discipline program developed by Dr. Becky Bailey. Child care will be available and light refreshments will be provided with advanced registration.

The schedule is as follows:

2020, from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center, master Conscious Discipline instructor Amy Speidel presents “Raising Caring Children in a Complex World.” February 19, 2020, from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Lexington Park Library, Amy Speidel will present “Leaving the House Without Losing Your Mind.”

St. Mary’s County Public Schools is also pleased to offer Conscious Discipline parent workshops in Spanish by master Conscious Discipline instructor Lety Valero.

, 2020, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the Lexington Park Library, Lety Valero will present “From Chaos to Calm.” Child care will be provided for this session. February 18, 2020, from 5 to 7:30 pm at George Washington Carver Elementary School, Lety Valero will present “From Chaos to Calm.” Child care and refreshments are provided with advanced registration.

For more information, contact Tammy Parsons at tlparsons@smcps.org or register here. https://forms.gle/boVtJJZuMzcByeZU7

In the event school or evening activities are canceled due to inclement weather, alternate dates for these events have been established.

