SBDC's State Star Hails From So. Md.

Wynne Briscoe has been chosen as the Maryland Small Business Development Center State Star for 2019.

The award recognizes business advisers and staff in the SBDC program who demonstrate exemplary work performance, make significant contributions to the organization’s economic development efforts, and display a strong commitment to small businesses.

Ms. Briscoe will be recognized in September, during a special ceremony at America’s SBDC national conference in Long Beach, CA.

Since joining the network in late November 2016, Ms. Briscoe has made significant contributions to the Southern Maryland region and throughout the state.

Her commitment to the growth, vitality, and economic prosperity of Maryland’s entrepreneurs and existing business owners goes far beyond her efforts as a SBDC consultant, reads a news release from the Maryland Small Business Development Center.

She initiated and led the region’s first manufacturers and makers networking event and roundtable, she frequently participates on panels, engages with the Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology initiative, and serves as chairwoman over both the St. Mary’s County Economic Development Commission and the NAACP Economic Development Committee. She is also an ambassador for the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce and an active member of various women in business organizations.

Ms. Briscoe participates on boards and councils where the interest of business holders are relevant to SBDC goals. She extends herself above and beyond what is expected to make herself available “whenever, wherever” the community is. As a result, the network is experiencing increased client engagement and impact more than ever before, according to the news release.

“Wynne has excellent working relationships with her co-workers, clients and our stakeholder community. She works diligently to keep abreast of the needs of her customers and goes above and beyond to assist them in meeting their goals. Feedback from customers and stakeholders all point to the tremendous wealth of knowledge, experience and professionalism Wynne brings to the table,” the news release reads.

