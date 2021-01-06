Save the Date: TPP Hosts Bolden Feb. 10

The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host retired MAJ GEN Charles Bolden, former NASA administrator for a virtual program February 10.

SAVE THE DATE – 1 to 2 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Mr. Bolden was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the US Senate as the 12th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He began his duties as head of the agency on July 17, 2009, and retired from NASA on January 20, 2017.

At NASA, MAJ GEN Bolden oversaw the safe transition from 30 years of Space Shuttle missions to a new era of exploration focused on full utilization of the International Space Station and space and aeronautics technology development. The agency’s dynamic science activities under Mr. Bolden include an unprecedented landing on Mars with the Curiosity rover, launch of a spacecraft to Jupiter, and continued progress toward the 2018 launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

He graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in 1979.

