Save the Date: SMECO Annual Meeting

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative wants its members to be prepared to vote at the annual meeting to be held August 26, 2021.

Be on the lookout for ballots that will be mailed out on or about July 20, 2021. SMECO members are able to vote by mail or online. All completed ballots must be received by August 19, 2021.

SMECO conducts an annual members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaw changes. As a customer-member, you are an owner and have the right to vote.

Look for details about the annual meeting on SMECO’s website. Election results will be announced at the meeting.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

