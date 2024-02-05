Save the Date: Relay For Life March 2

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, February 5, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event, according to the ACS website. For more than 36 years, communities all over the world come together to honor and remember loved ones. This year, the event in St. Mary’s County will be held Saturday, March 2, from 4 to 8pm in St. Mary’s City.

At Relay For Life, you’ll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. You’ll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in the first lap of the day. Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the survivors in the walk.

As it gets dark, luminaria bags around the track at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will light up.

Signups have begun. Click here for more information.