Save the Date: HSMP Annual Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 25, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership reminds the community to save the date for the 2022 annual meeting on September 29.

Mark your calendars and keep an eye out for more information. HSMP is currently planning for in-person but will monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and provide updates.

The annual meeting provides an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts, and receive updates on local health improvement efforts. The 2022 meeting will include learning sessions from speakers on various topics related to the four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County: Behavioral Health; Chronic Disease; Environmental Health; and Violence, Injury, and Trauma.

One of the topics will be “Advancing Equity and Resilience in the Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Dr. Monica Schoch-Spana, a medical anthropologist, is a Senior Scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and Senior Scientist with the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic — which has revealed deficiencies, for instance, in health care delivery, the social safety net, and workplace leave policies — represents an opportunity for visionary leadership, collective goal setting, and societal transformation. This talk will address how communities can seize the long-term recovery process as a moment to reshape themselves in ways that provide everyday benefit and protect against health disasters and their uneven effects.

“Mapping Food Insecurity in Maryland” also will be presented.

Jamie Harding, MS, is the research data manager at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. In this position, Mr. Harding has worked in the Geographic Information Systems field for more than 20 years, working on a wide range of projects. He helped develop the Maryland Food System Map and also contributed to the Center’s Baltimore City Food Environment research.

Maryland may be the wealthiest state in the nation, but many Marylanders still struggle with food insecurity and the situation has only gotten worse over the course of the pandemic. During this presentation, he will highlight efforts to map and track food insecurity across the state.

For more information, visit the HSMP’s website or email [email protected].