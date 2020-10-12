Save the Date for TPP So. China Sea Webinar

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 12, 2020 · Leave a Comment

US Navy photo

The Patuxent Partnership and St. Mary’s College of Maryland Center for the Study of Democracy will co-sponsor the “Rocks & Rules: America and the South China Sea” webinar. Save the date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from noon to 1:30 pm.

The host will be Gregory Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

The South China Sea is home to the most complex territorial and maritime disputes in the world. And it is one of the most likely place for US-China competition to turn violent. The United States has long-standing interests in this waterway, as does the rest of the international community. Mr. Poling will explore those interests and how Washington, alongside allies and partners, can secure them while avoiding conflict.

More details to be posted soon here.

