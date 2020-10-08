Sandbags Available at 6 County Sites
Self-service sandbags will be available Friday, October 9, 2020, for St. Mary’s County citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions due to Hurricane Delta.
Sandbags will be available Friday from 9:30 am to 7 pm at the following convenience center locations:
- Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road
- Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road
- Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road
- St. Andrew’s – 44595 St. Andrew’s Church Road
- Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road
- Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road
Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.
For more information, call the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.