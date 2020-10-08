Sandbags Available at 6 County Sites

Self-service sandbags will be available Friday, October 9, 2020, for St. Mary’s County citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions due to Hurricane Delta.

Sandbags will be available Friday from 9:30 am to 7 pm at the following convenience center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrew’s – 44595 St. Andrew’s Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, call the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.