R&P Summerstock to Present ‘Newsies’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 19, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will present this year’s Summerstock musical performance “Newsies.” It is based on the book by Harvey Fierstein and the musical based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White with original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman.

Show dates will be Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21, 2019, and Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Great Mills High School at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.

Sunday evening shows begin at 3 p.m. with all other evening shows beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be Saturday matinees July 20 and 27 at 1 p.m. each day.

Ticket prices will be $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens 60 years and older, and $6 for children 10 and younger.

Matinee prices will be $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens 60 years and older, and $4 for children 10 and younger.

Tickets are on sale online at the county’s website here or theatergoers can purchase tickets in person at the Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown, MD. Patrons purchasing their tickets online must print their tickets and bring to the show for admittance. Online ticket purchases are highly encouraged due to the possibility of sold-out shows. Tickets must be purchased no later than noon the Friday before the chosen show.

Doors to the school will open one hour before each performance for ticket sales, and patrons will enter the auditorium for general seating 30 minutes before each showtime.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700