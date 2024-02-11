R&P Master Plan Seeks Community Input

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, February 11, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Unsplash.com photo by Frankie Lopez)

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks wants to hear from the community on how it can improve customer service, enhance its programs and activities, and recommend funding for parks and facilities. As the department prepares its five-year strategic plan, it is conducting a strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats analysis.

Take a few minutes to provide feedback via a short survey here.

Responses will be accepted until Thursday, February 15, 2024.