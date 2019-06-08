Retire Worn US Flags Appropriately

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 8, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The flag of the United States of America is sacred, and when it’s time to retire it, proper ceremony is necessary. Residents of Southern Maryland can retire their worn flags appropriately by taking them to one of the three senior activity centers in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services’ three senior activity centers are already collecting flags in preparation for the St. Mary’s County Flag Day ceremony to be held at 6 pm Friday, June 14, at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center in Leonardtown, MD.

Worn out flags can be brought to any senior activity center before 4 pm June 11. They senior centers are located at:

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall, MD

29655 Charlotte Hall Road Charlotte Hall, MD Garvey Senior Activity Center

41780 Baldridge Street

Leonardtown, MD

41780 Baldridge Street Leonardtown, MD Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellors Run Road

Great Mills, MD

During Flag Day, American Legion Post 221 will conduct an official flag disposal ceremony with the flags that have been brought to the senior centers.

Since 1937, the American Legion has taken part in the country’s ceremonies to dispose of flags properly, according to the organization’s website. The organizations uses Flag Day, each June 14, as the day to practice the ceremony.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, or visit the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700