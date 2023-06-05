Registration Continues for Defense Summit

Registration continues for The Patuxent Partnership 2023 Defense Summit on Naval Aviation and National Security to be held Wednesday, June 21, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.

The event will be held from 8am to 4:30pm. USMSM is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

The day’s agenda, which is subject to change, follows:

7:15-8am — Check-in, coffee and networking

8-8:15am — Welcome and overview by Bonnie M. Green, TPP executive director

8:15-8:30am — Welcome and introduction of keynote speaker by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland’s 5th Congressional District

8:30-9:15am — Keynote Speaker: TBA

9:15-9:45am — Coffee break and exhibits

9:45-11am — Panel: U.S. Maritime Strategy and the South China Sea with moderator Dr. Steven Wills, Navalist, Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States

Panelists retired VADM Bruce Lindsey, PhD, Director, Combined Joint Operations, Sea Center of Excellence; Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; and CAPT Paul Tortora, Director, Center for Cyber Security Studies, United States Naval Academy

11:45am-1pm — Lunch / Networking / Exhibits

1-2:15pm — NAVAIR: Thinking Differently – Delivering Outcomes That Matter to the Warfighter . Moderator VADM Carl Chebi, NAVAIR commander. Panelists Tom Rudowsky, Vice Commander, NAVAIR; RADM John Lemmon, PEO(T); Roy Harris, Deputy Commander, COMFRC; retired RADM Don “BD” Gaddis, USN, Director, MQ-25 Advanced Design, Boeing; and Scott Pfeiffer, Vice President, Platform Sustainment and Mission Readiness, Northrop Grumman Corporation (invited)

3:30-4:15pm — Collaboration: NAWCAD and NSWC Dahlgren with Steve Cricchi, SES, Executive Director, NAWCAD; and Dale Sisson, SES, Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division

4:30-6pm — Reception in the SMART Building

Cost is $75 for TPP members and $125 nonmembers. Federal civilian service and active-duty military – no cost ($15 with lunch). Registration includes continental breakfast, coffee breaks, lunch, and reception. Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.